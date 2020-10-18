Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $4.90 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.5% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 21,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $225.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.04. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

