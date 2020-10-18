Oldfather Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,458 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 42,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

