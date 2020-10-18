Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO) (OLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO) (TSE:OLY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of OLY opened at C$38.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.89. The stock has a market cap of $93.25 million and a P/E ratio of 11.29. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of C$30.20 and a one year high of C$55.06.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Foreign Exchange, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions. The Private Health Services Plan division markets, sells, and administers health and dental benefits to business owners.

