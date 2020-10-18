Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO) (OLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO) (TSE:OLY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th.
Shares of OLY opened at C$38.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.89. The stock has a market cap of $93.25 million and a P/E ratio of 11.29. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of C$30.20 and a one year high of C$55.06.
About Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO)
