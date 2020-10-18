ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $26.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Argus cut shares of ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.05.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in ONEOK by 123.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in ONEOK by 18.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $765,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 21.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in ONEOK by 63.2% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 30,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

