Oportun Financial’s (OPRT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

OPRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Oportun Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $396.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.22 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 2,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $38,428.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,146.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $63,437.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,554.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,240 shares of company stock worth $382,586. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 177.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 413.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

