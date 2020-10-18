Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for NIKE in a report released on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NIKE has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $131.34. The company has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.42 and a 200-day moving average of $101.42.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,962 shares of company stock valued at $103,292,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in NIKE by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in NIKE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

