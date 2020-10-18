Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OPCH. Bank of America initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Option Care Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Option Care Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $18.21. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $740.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 2,700,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $33,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 8,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

