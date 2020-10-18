OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

PROSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a report on Friday, August 7th.

OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67. OTCMKTS:PROSY has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $21.16.

Prosus N.V. engages international e-commerce and Internet businesses. It operates Internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, etail, travel, and other e-commerce. It has operations in China, India, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

