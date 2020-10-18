Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Receives $64.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

NASDAQ OTIS opened at $65.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion and a PE ratio of 33.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.47. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

