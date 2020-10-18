Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.90

Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and traded as high as $3.91. Otonomy shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 253,841 shares traded.

OTIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $183.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 11,386.86% and a negative return on equity of 125.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otonomy Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Otonomy by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Otonomy during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Otonomy by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Otonomy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otonomy by 503.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 169,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

