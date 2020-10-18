Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.90

Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and traded as high as $3.91. Otonomy shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 253,841 shares traded.
OTIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $183.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Otonomy by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Otonomy during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Otonomy by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Otonomy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otonomy by 503.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 169,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.
Otonomy Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTIC)
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
