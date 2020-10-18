Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its holdings in shares of Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Papa John's International were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PZZA. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John's International by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John's International during the third quarter valued at $245,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Papa John's International by 41.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Papa John's International by 19.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John's International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

In other Papa John's International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,338.54. Also, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PZZA. Stephens boosted their price objective on Papa John's International from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John's International in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered Papa John's International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. CL King upped their target price on shares of Papa John's International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Papa John's International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Papa John's International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

PZZA opened at $81.50 on Friday. Papa John's International, Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $102.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 232.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.35.

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John's International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Papa John's International, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John's International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.