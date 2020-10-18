Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$0.80 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.13.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$2.48 on Wednesday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.81 and a one year high of C$7.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $331.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.70) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$102.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post -0.7447773 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

