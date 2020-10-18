Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives $28.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PASG shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the first quarter worth about $109,666,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,116,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,768,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,321 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

PASG stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

