Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

PASG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Passage Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Passage Bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Passage Bio stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. Passage Bio has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $38.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). Equities analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,386,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter worth $2,316,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter worth $1,134,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

