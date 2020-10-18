PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.51

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.51 and traded as low as $0.30. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.

About PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services.

