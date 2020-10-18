Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 76.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at $10,419,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

