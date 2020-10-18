PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Receives $11.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYS. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PaySign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PaySign by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PaySign by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 44,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PaySign by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $5.77 on Thursday. PaySign has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $285.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter. PaySign had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 17.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

