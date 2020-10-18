PCHAIN (PI) Price Hits $0.0088

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. PCHAIN has a market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $11,516.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, DEx.top and Bilaxy. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.11 or 0.04893911 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031451 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001881 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,861,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 813,396,376 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Hotbit, Switcheo Network, DDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.