Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASC. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) target price on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,807 ($62.80).

Get ASOS Plc (ASC.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 4,710 ($61.54) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82. ASOS Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,041.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,547.48. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 88.37.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.