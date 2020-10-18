Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IDOX plc (IDOX.L) (LON:IDOX)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of IDOX plc (IDOX.L) (LON:IDOX) in a research note released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 53 ($0.69) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IDOX. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.69) price target on shares of IDOX plc (IDOX.L) in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of IDOX plc (IDOX.L) in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective on the stock.

Shares of IDOX plc (IDOX.L) stock opened at GBX 50 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 44.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.14. IDOX plc has a twelve month low of GBX 24.50 ($0.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 51.86 ($0.68). The stock has a market cap of $208.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.00.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

