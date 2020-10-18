Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 46 ($0.60) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a report on Friday, June 26th. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

Shares of MTO opened at GBX 32 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 55.23. Mitie Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.05 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166.80 ($2.18). The firm has a market cap of $370.04 million and a P/E ratio of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 398.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) news, insider Peter Dickinson sold 182,623 shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43), for a total transaction of £60,265.59 ($78,737.38). Also, insider Philippa Couttie bought 6,499 shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £2,144.67 ($2,802.03).

Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

