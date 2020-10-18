Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) from GBX 4,289 ($56.04) to GBX 4,309 ($56.30) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,807 ($62.80).

Shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock opened at GBX 4,710 ($61.54) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.11. ASOS Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,041.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,547.48.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

