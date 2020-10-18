Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) in a report released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDEV. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. HSBC boosted their target price on Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 660.23 ($8.63).

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 540 ($7.06) on Wednesday. Barratt Developments plc has a 12-month low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80). The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 13.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 502.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 506.35.

Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

