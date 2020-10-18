Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) in a report released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDEV. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. HSBC boosted their target price on Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 660.23 ($8.63).

Get Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) alerts:

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 540 ($7.06) on Wednesday. Barratt Developments plc has a 12-month low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80). The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 13.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 502.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 506.35.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.