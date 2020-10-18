Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Price Target Cut to C$34.00

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PPL. Canaccord Genuity set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.07.

Get Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) alerts:

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) stock opened at C$28.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion and a PE ratio of 16.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of C$15.27 and a 1 year high of C$53.79.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.4014672 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.94%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Findlay sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total value of C$69,690.00. Also, Senior Officer Allan Charlesworth acquired 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$29.71 per share, with a total value of C$160,429.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$254,162.21. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,390 shares of company stock valued at $333,244.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.