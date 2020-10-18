Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells $13,492.70 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Bridget O’rourke sold 65 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total transaction of $13,492.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bridget O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Monday, September 14th, Bridget O’rourke sold 65 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $13,063.05.

On Thursday, August 13th, Bridget O’rourke sold 65 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.16, for a total transaction of $15,415.40.

On Friday, July 17th, Bridget O’rourke sold 46 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $8,704.58.

NYSE:PEN opened at $214.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.96 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.18. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $241.81.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $105.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.75 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth $2,269,000. AXA lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 79,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,982,000 after buying an additional 178,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.