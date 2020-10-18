Pi Financial Analysts Give Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) a C$10.00 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

TSE:FVI opened at C$9.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 9,080.00. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.47.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$61.68 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 1.1424 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 6,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.64, for a total transaction of C$57,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,460,845.60. Also, Senior Officer David Volkert sold 128,168 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.21, for a total transaction of C$1,180,401.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$758,546.76. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,668 shares of company stock worth $1,413,242.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

