Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Amalgamated Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $11.86 on Friday. Amalgamated Bank has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 944,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after buying an additional 60,114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 50,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

