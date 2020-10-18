Piper Sandler Boosts Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target to $200.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $24.94 EPS.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $164.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $166.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.33.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.05 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $2,861,600.00. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 55.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

