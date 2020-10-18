Piper Sandler Comments on The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s FY2020 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.20.

NYSE:THG opened at $97.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.85. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $144.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 851.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 69.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

