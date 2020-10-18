Piper Sandler Comments on Tractor Supply’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on TSCO. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $153.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.12 and a 200-day moving average of $127.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $157.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,961,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,825 shares of company stock valued at $25,257,904 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

