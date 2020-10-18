Piper Sandler Comments on Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.36). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.26. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.53 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 55.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,911,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,320,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,045,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,918,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 989,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 189,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,007.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 582,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 530,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

