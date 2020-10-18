Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB)

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $17.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 124.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 53.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

