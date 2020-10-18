Piper Sandler Increases UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $385.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s FY2020 earnings at $16.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $346.68.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $329.90 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $333.70. The firm has a market cap of $313.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.35 and a 200-day moving average of $297.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Insiders sold a total of 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

