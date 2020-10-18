Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Cap Reaches $13.02 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $13.02 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00268770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00094229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00035615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.18 or 0.01393076 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00153749 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain’s launch date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 170,245,625 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

