PIVX (PIVX) Price Reaches $0.36

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00003161 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex. PIVX has a total market cap of $20.49 million and approximately $219,303.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00027391 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003234 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Binance, Bittrex, Livecoin, Coinroom, Upbit, Graviex, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Crex24, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.