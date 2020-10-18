Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pluralsight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.54.

NASDAQ:PS opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Pluralsight news, Director Karenann K. Terrell sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $666,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $626,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,632 shares in the company, valued at $242,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,203 shares of company stock worth $2,066,702. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 56,958 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 62.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 65,181 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 9.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 125.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 262,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

