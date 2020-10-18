Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.42. Plymouth Ind Re reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plymouth Ind Re.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. Plymouth Ind Re has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

