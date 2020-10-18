Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,983 TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,757,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 88.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,546 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 297.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 27.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,038,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,992,000 after acquiring an additional 224,747 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $168.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $180.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

