Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 92,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 56,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

