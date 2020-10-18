Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,637 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 79,072 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.5% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $88.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.11. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.73.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

