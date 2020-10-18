Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $277,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,339.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 148.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,278.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,072.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,132.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,320.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,204.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

