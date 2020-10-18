Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,328 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barton Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $177.55 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $181.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

