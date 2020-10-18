Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $307.31 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $168.12 and a 1-year high of $310.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.55 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. National Securities initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.09.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

