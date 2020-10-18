PPG Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for PPG Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $5.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PPG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.79.

NYSE PPG opened at $137.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.95. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $138.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

