Preferred Bank (PFBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 19th. Analysts expect Preferred Bank to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 31.17%. On average, analysts expect Preferred Bank to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PFBC opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFBC shares. BidaskClub raised Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

