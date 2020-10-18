President Energy’s (PPC) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of President Energy (LON:PPC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports.

PPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of President Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of President Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. President Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6.67 ($0.09).

Get President Energy alerts:

LON:PPC opened at GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. President Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.60 ($0.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for President Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for President Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.