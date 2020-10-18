Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRVL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

PRVL opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $333.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.19. Prevail Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.50.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 85.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

