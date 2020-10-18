Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PFPT. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Proofpoint from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.06.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $110.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.04. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $133.00.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $258.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $3,125,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,895,687.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $1,110,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 63,218 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,826 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Proofpoint by 294.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,103,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,616,000 after purchasing an additional 823,730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 38.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,692,000 after buying an additional 412,619 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 37.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,764,000 after buying an additional 315,951 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 74.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 613,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,134,000 after acquiring an additional 262,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its stake in Proofpoint by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 722,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,101,000 after acquiring an additional 261,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

