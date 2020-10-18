ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.34

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.34 and traded as high as $35.61. ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan shares last traded at $35.54, with a volume of 3,893 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) by 437.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 3.42% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index. The MSCI Japan Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in Japan.

