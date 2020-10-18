Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.02

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and traded as high as $8.20. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 21,056 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on PVBC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $157.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 97.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 275.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 48,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 30.6% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 859,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 201,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

